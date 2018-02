Prevezon Must Pay Out $6M Settlement Despite Asset Freeze

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- A Russian real estate investing company implicated in a $230 million Russian tax fraud scheme must pony up a $5.9 million settlement with the U.S. government after a New York federal judge on Friday shut down its bid to try to prove that the government had interfered with the release of its frozen debt asset in the Netherlands.



Prevezon Holdings Ltd. and its affiliates, which had allegedly secured a Manhattan real estate portfolio with laundered funds from a plan to defraud the Russian treasury, had entered...

To view the full article, register now.