Envelope Maker Cenveo Files Ch. 11, Hopes To Shed $700M

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:27 PM EST) -- Envelope and printer maker Cenveo Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in a New York bankruptcy court Friday, saying it hopes to shed $700 million in debt.



The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said in a Friday statement it has already secured majority approval from its first-lien debt holders for its restructuring plan, as well as $290 million in debtor-in-place financing from its existing lenders.



“This financial restructuring will significantly reduce the amount of debt on the balance sheet, increase cash flow available to invest in the business,...

