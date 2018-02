Mass. Appeals Court Upholds $16.6M VAT Claim

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Friday upheld a trial court decision in favor of a corporation that claimed $16.6 million in value-added tax receivables carried on the balance sheet of a subsidiary that it sold for $1.2 billion.



The appeals court agreed with the lower court’s finding that despite any ambiguity, it was clear from the entirety of Beam Inc.'s stock purchase agreement with the buyer of its golf products manufacturer subsidiary that Beam was entitled to certain VAT receivables as the contract stated it had...

