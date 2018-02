Tampa Bay Rays Concession Co. Moves To Nix Contract Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Tropicana Field food, beverage and merchandising company sued by the Tampa Bay Rays over an expiring 20-year exclusive concession agreement asked a Florida federal court Friday to toss the team’s breach of contract suit, saying the case is legally defective because the concessionaire did no wrong.



The Tampa Bay Rays’ suit against Connecticut-based Volume Services Inc., which does business as Centerplate Inc., claims it underreported gross receipts and concealed performance issues, but Centerplate asserts in its motion to dismiss that the Rays’ six separate legal...

To view the full article, register now.