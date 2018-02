Ford Owners Pan $35M Deal In Defective Transmission Row

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Certain Ford Fiesta and Focus owners with allegedly defective transmissions on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit to reject the estimated $35 million settlement reached with Ford Motor Co. in March, saying the bulk of class members won’t be able to get sufficient relief under the agreement.



The objectors to the settlement argued that the value of the deal will actually be closer to $3.5 million when adjusted for the small percentage of class members expected to submit a claim and said former that owners of the...

