Ex-Venable Atty Gets 7 Years For Laundering $2M

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday sentenced a former Venable LLP and Arent Fox LLP patent attorney to seven years in prison after he pled guilty to laundering more than $2.1 million as part of a catfishing scheme uncovered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The scheme that attorney Raymond Ho was involved in was investigated in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sting, during which agents posed as human and illegal arms traffickers. (Law360) From March 2013 to at least February 2017, conspirators, including an...

To view the full article, register now.