Md. Justices OK Expert's Use Of Medical Files In Injury Case

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Maryland’s highest court ruled Friday that medical records used by an expert trial witness were properly admitted, because the expert relied on the records to form his opinion that a woman didn’t suffer personal injuries because of a car accident, and said the records satisfied a court rule regarding such evidence.



The Maryland Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that a trial judge properly allowed the evidence in a personal injury trial in which Patricia Lamalfa accused Janis Hearn of negligently rear-ending the car she was riding...

