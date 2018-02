2nd Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Dr. Scholl's Class Action

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A retail business owner seeking to represent a class of Bayer AG customers failed to show that the company’s marketing of its “custom fit” Dr. Scholl’s shoe inserts was likely to mislead reasonable customers, the Second Circuit has said, affirming the case’s dismissal.



In a summary order on Wednesday, the court affirmed U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts’ permanent dismissal of named plaintiff James Kommer’s proposed class action and agreed with her finding that he’d failed to state a claim. The court also agreed that Kommer...

