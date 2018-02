Ky. Court Affirms Doc's Win In Suit Over Patient's Death

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Kentucky appeals court on Friday affirmed a verdict in which a jury cleared a doctor accused of providing poor care to a patient who died in the aftermath of a gallbladder surgery, saying though it was a close call in some instances, the trial court did not abuse its discretion.



The Commonwealth of Kentucky Court of Appeals refused to undo the verdict or grant a new trial after a jury cleared surgeon Donald E. Brown in a suit over a gallbladder removal for Roger Wayne...

To view the full article, register now.