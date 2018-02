New Online Portal To Streamline Mass. Data Breach Reporting

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts attorney general is launching a new online portal that will make it easier for businesses to comply with their obligation to timely report data breaches, and will soon roll out an electronic database that will allow state residents to quickly view information about these incidents, the state’s attorney general said Thursday.



Under Massachusetts’ data breach notification law, enacted in 2007, companies are required to alert the state attorney general, the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and affected consumers about any breach involving...

