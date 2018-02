Booz Allen Scores $621M DHS Cybersecurity Contract

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a $621 million contract to assist with the next stage of the federal government's efforts to better secure agencies' networks against increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cyberattacks, the company said Friday.



The work tied to the new contract builds on DHS' Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program, or CMD, which was established in 2012 and is designed to provide real-time diagnostic and mitigation services that allow federal agencies to monitor and counteract cyberthreats. Booz Allen in 2015...

