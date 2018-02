More Than 91K Au Pairs Get Class Cert. In Wage Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Friday partially granted class certification to more than 91,000 au pairs alleging that multiple sponsor agencies colluded to set low pay rates, finding that of the proposed classes, only a nationwide one asserting state law claims failed to meet the typicality requirement.



Although U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello certified most of the proposed classes and subclasses in the Friday order, she denied class certification for a proposed nationwide class of all au pairs “asserting state law claims against certain defendants,”...

