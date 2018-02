Ex-Mintz Levin Atty’s Suit Against Divorce Judge Tossed

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Friday threw out a suit by a former Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC patent attorney against the state court judge who oversaw his divorce, ruling that the judge was not protected by judicial immunity but the suit was barred nevertheless, as it would have relitigated the judge’s sanction order against the attorney.



Anthony Zappin, who claimed that Judge Matthew F. Cooper distributed a defamatory $10,000 sanctions order to several media outlets during Zappin’s custody battle, could not...

To view the full article, register now.