Motel Operator Hits Another Co. With Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has refused to toss Gorss Motels Inc.'s proposed class action against AVM Enterprises Inc. alleging AVM violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending junk faxes to the motel operator, ruling the question of whether the faxes were unsolicited couldn't be resolved at this stage.



U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden on Friday denied an Oct. 2 motion to dismiss by AVM, a hotel-motel supplier that had argued the faxes were sent to Gorss in the context of their relationships with hospitality...

