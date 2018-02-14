Leason Ellis Scores Ex-Venable IP Litigator In NY

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- Leason Ellis LLP has added an intellectual property litigator with more than 35 years of experience in patent litigation, according to the firm.



Rob Isackson, who joined the White Plains, New York-based firm as a partner on Feb. 1, comes from Venable LLP. Before Venable he was with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, where he spent 21 years and helped grow the firm's IP practice. He said that he was excited to return to a smaller firm, adding that Leason Ellis had the platform and technical diversity...

