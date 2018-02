'Grand Theft Auto' Maker's Insurer Seeks Out Of Royalty Row

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 11:03 PM EST) -- Beazley Insurance Co. Inc. asked a New York court Friday to find that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is not entitled to coverage for a lawsuit brought by a former top-level video game producer who claims he was cheated out of profits made from the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, saying the underlying action doesn't seek any covered damages.



In the still-pending underlying suit, Take-Two unit Rockstar Games Inc., which produces the wildly popular video game franchise through its Rockstar North Ltd. unit, is accused of inducing former...

