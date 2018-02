Ex-Smoker Urges 11th Circ. To Revive $20M Punitive Win

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:58 PM EST) -- A former smoker awarded compensatory damages against Philip Morris USA Inc. urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reinstate $20 million in punitive damages, saying she has sufficiently alleged she relied upon the company’s advertising when making smoking decisions.



Judith Berger said the tobacco company has “cherry-picked” statements she made about her actions decades ago to misrepresent that she was not influenced by its advertisements when she decided to start smoking.



“Philip Morris insists on viewing the evidence, and the logical inferences, in the light most...

