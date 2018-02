FERC Pressed To Keep Fla. Pipeline Running

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- A $4 billion natural gas pipeline project asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday to quickly reissue certificates to the companies running the Southeastern U.S. project so they can keep operating when a two-day-old D.C. Circuit ruling takes effect Feb. 7.



The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday declined to review a panel decision finding that FERC hadn’t adequately analyzed the greenhouse gas emissions impact of the Southeast Markets Project, which includes a pipeline from Alabama to Florida. If FERC doesn’t take action before Feb. 7, the court’s...

