Jailed Spoofer Coscia Asks High Court To Review Conviction

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- The New Jersey commodities trader who was the first person convicted for using high-frequency trading techniques to illegally manipulate securities markets in a practice known as spoofing asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review his case on the grounds that the statutes defining the crime are “hopelessly" vague.



In a petition for writ of certiorari, Michael Coscia claims that statutes prohibiting spoofing enacted under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 have "befuddled" the securities industry, and that a...

