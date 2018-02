Interpreting Treasury's Report On Russian Oligarchs

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- On Jan. 29, 2018, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released the "Report on Senior Foreign Political Figures and Oligarchs in the Russian Federation" pursuant to Section 241 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017 ("CAATSA").[1]



Congress mandated this report to seek to expose the power structures within the Russian government and those otherwise considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. For now, Treasury has emphasized that identification in the report does not mean that the named parties are sanctioned or that U.S....

