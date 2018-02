Plywood Cos. Challenge Commerce's Math On Import Tariffs

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- A domestic importer of Chinese hardwood plywood and numerous Chinese producers of the product teamed up Friday to sue the federal government over steep tariffs finalized late last year by the U.S. Department of Commerce that the producers say were based on arbitrary and unreasonable facts.



United States importer Far East American Inc. and Chinese exporters including Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co. struck back against anti-dumping and countervailing duties they argue unreasonably skyrocketed between a June preliminary determination and a November finalization after Commerce used an inappropriate calculation method and...

