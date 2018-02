Kraft, Others Revive Egg Price-Fix Claims At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit revived claims by Kraft Foods Inc. and others that certain suppliers conspired to fix the prices of eggs, finding in an issue of first impression that direct purchasers of an allegedly fixed-price product can sue even if some of the products come from nonconspirators.



A three-judge panel trotted out a 35-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision to create a framework for establishing standing in price-rigging antitrust cases in which buyers purchased products that come from multiple suppliers, finding that even if some of the...

To view the full article, register now.