5th Circ. Tosses Ex-School Nurse's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday tossed a former school nurse’s suit alleging she was effectively fired for raising concerns about a school’s handling of medical emergencies, including a student’s suicide, saying the nurse didn’t prove that her transfer to another school was an adverse employment action.



A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Bossier Parish School Board in a suit brought by Lori Rayborn claiming the board retaliated against her for criticizing Parkway High School’s handling of care for a...

