Free Speech Advocates Join Challenge To Border Searches

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- Free speech advocates urged a Massachusetts federal court Friday to reject immigration authorities’ attempt to toss a suit challenging warrantless search and seizure of electronic devices at the border, arguing that such devices store vast amounts of private information that constitutes protected speech.



The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University told U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in an amicus brief that to search travelers’ electronic devices would be to invade their thoughts, communications, associations and movements,...

