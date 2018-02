9th Circ. Says Crossing Dolphins Are Nature, Not Copyright

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 10:25 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a California federal court’s finding that famed marine life painter Robert Wyland did not infringe another painter’s copyright of two crossing dolphins by painting his own underwater scene, ruling that the depiction is an idea first expressed in nature.



A self-described “world-renowned wildlife artist,” Peter A. Folkens had accused Wyland and related galleries in September 2014 of infringing his copyrighted “Two Dolphins” pen and ink illustration with the painting “Life in the Living Sea,” which shows a colorful underwater scene...

