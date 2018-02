Don't Let Pipeline Co. Take Land, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- Virginia landowners on Friday urged the Fourth Circuit to bar Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC from taking properties for its project, saying a lower court's ruling setting conditions on that possession won't sufficiently protect landowners while they challenge the constitutionality of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's eminent domain authority.



Landowners are appealing U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon's Dec. 11 ruling that she lacked jurisdiction to consider their claims that the eminent domain powers delegated to FERC and pipeline developers under the Natural Gas Act are unconstitutional....

