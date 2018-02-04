T-Mobile Allowed Hackers To Steal Cryptocurrency, User Says

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- A T-Mobile USA Inc. customer filed suit in Washington federal court Sunday alleging that the company’s lacking security measures left the door open for wrongdoers to access his wireless account and drain his cryptocurrency exchange account.



Carlos Tapang’s complaint alleges that T-Mobile’s failure to provide appropriate security for its customers allowed bad actors to transfer his number to another carrier without his permission and steal thousands of dollars’ worth of virtual currency.



“As a result of this breach of security, Mr. Tapang’s exchange account was subjected...

