Warburg Pincus Invests $300M In Oil And Gas Explorer

By Darcy Reddan

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:32 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is providing $300 million of equity financing to oil and gas exploration and production company Ridge Runner Resources LLC, the company said Monday.

Texas-based Ridge Runner, which focuses on the Delaware Basin, intends to use the funds to create partnerships with exploration and production operators and to develop acreage positions in the area.

“We are pleased to have the support of Warburg Pincus, a leading and long-standing Permian Basin investor, as we establish our business and pursue accretive acquisition and...
