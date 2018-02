Broadcom Makes Last Push For Qualcomm With $121B Offer

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Broadcom Ltd. on Monday, in an effort to end a monthslong standoff between the companies, increased its takeover offer for Qualcomm Inc., this time saying it would pay approximately $121 billion to acquire the California chipmaker.



Broadcom has offered $82, consisting of $60 in cash and $22 worth of Broadcom stock, for each Qualcomm share, up from a previous bid equaling $70 per share. Qualcomm rejected that initial offer, which had a value of about $105 billion plus debt, saying that a tie-up undervalued the company...

To view the full article, register now.