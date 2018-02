Amazon Settles €196M Tax Dispute With France

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- Amazon has reached a deal with France over €196 million ($244 million) in taxes the tech giant allegedly owed in the country, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not disclose the settlement amount.



The French Tax Administration had issued its assessment against Amazon.com Inc. in September 2012, and the company settled the dispute this past December, according to an SEC filing Amazon submitted on Feb 1. The assessment, which covered the years 2006 through 2010, related to “the...

