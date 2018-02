Ex-USA Gymnastics Doc Gets 40 To 125 More Years In Prison

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Michigan state judge on Monday sentenced former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison related to his guilty plea on multiple sexual abuse charges, tacking on even more time to the 40 to 175 years he's already been given for various acts committed against young female gymnasts.



The sentencing by Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham follows two days of impact statements by 60 young women who accuse Nassar, 54, of sexually abusing them while under his...

