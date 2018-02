IberiaBank Sues For Coverage Of $11.7M FCA Deal

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- IberiaBank has hit Travelers and Illinois Union with a suit in Louisiana federal court to force the insurers to cover an $11.7 million False Claims Act settlement the bank reached with the federal government last year over its mortgage lending practices.



The December settlement came from a False Claims Act suit accusing IberiaBank Corp. of originating sloppy mortgages and then lying to the government to obtain federal insurance for them.



Louisiana-based IberiaBank holds a $15 million in total coverage under two policies from Travelers Casualty and...

