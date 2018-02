Russians Cleared By Sport Court Won't Compete In Korea: IOC

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- The International Olympic Committee won't invite Russian Olympic athletes whose lifetime bans for doping were overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week to compete in this month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, officials said Monday.



The 15 Russian athletes and coaches who'd asked to be reinstated following the CAS decision will not be extended an invitation to play in the games following a unanimous decision by an IOC review panel.



The athletes, two of whom had gone on to coaching after the bans...

