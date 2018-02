Ogletree Deakins Adds 2 Attys From Putney Twombly

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:44 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has announced it has expanded its presence in New York City with the addition of two new shareholders, both of whom have come over from Putney Twombly Hall & Hirson LLP.



The labor and employment firm announced Feb. 1 that Stephen Macri and Joseph Cartafalsa have come aboard. Macri, who had been chair of Putney Twombly’s labor and employment group, told Law360 the breadth and depth of Ogletree Deakins’ national and international platform was one thing that brought him...

