Tribe, Feds Urge 10th Circ. To Reverse Trust Land Ruling

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 2:37 PM EST) -- The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and the federal government have pressed the Tenth Circuit to reject an order barring the U.S. Department of the Interior from taking former Cherokee Nation reservation land into trust for the band.



The United Keetoowah Band on Friday filed a reply brief in an appeal of U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White’s decision that enjoined the DOI from taking a 76-acre parcel of land into trust for the use of the band’s corporate arm without the Cherokee...

To view the full article, register now.