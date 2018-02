Archer & Greiner Nabs NYC Bankruptcy Boutique

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- New Jersey-based Archer & Greiner PC has announced it is expanding its bankruptcy group and doubling its New York City presence with the addition of boutique law firm DiConza Traurig Kadish LLP to its bench.



In a statement Monday, Archer said the addition will bring six new partners to the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring and insolvency litigation group and become the firm’s second Manhattan office.



“We’re thrilled to join a dynamic firm like Archer. The combination will afford our clients all of the benefits of a full-service...

