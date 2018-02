Chiropractors Fight State Farm Bid To End Payments Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- Coastal Wellness Centers Inc. and Total Health Chiropractic LLC urged a Florida federal court on Friday not to dismiss their class action alleging State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. systematically underpaid for certain procedure reimbursements by 2 percent, one of many similar suits pending against a variety of insurers.



Besides State Farm, which is seeking dismissal, there are separate suits pending in the same court against Geico, Esurance, Progressive and Direct General. The raft of class actions by chiropractic practices claim various insurers violated Florida's no-fault motor...

