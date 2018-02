ICSID Had Record Caseload In 2017, Report Says

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes said Friday it registered a record number of cases last year, with the most involving states in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, while it also strove to appoint a diverse collection of arbitrators.



In 2017, the ICSID registered a record 53 cases under the ICSID Convention and the Additional Facility Rules, which cover disputes that fall outside the convention, up from 48 matters the previous year, according to the institution’s biannual statistics report.







The 2016 numbers...

