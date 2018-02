Weil Guides Kroger In $2.15B Convenience Stores Sale

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:32 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Kroger on its $2.15 billion sale of several hundred convenience store businesses to U.K.-based privately held gas station operator EG Group, a deal that marks EG's entry into the U.S. market, the firm and companies said Monday.



The deal, which follows Kroger Co.'s October announcement that it planned to sell its convenience store business, is expected to close in the first quarter and allows the 762 stores included to continue operating under their current brand names, according to a company...

