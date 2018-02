Oil & Gas Producer Raises $1B For Permian Basin Work

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- Texas-based oil and gas production company Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC has raised more than $1 billion in equity commitments, which will go toward acquisition and development in the Permian Basin, the company said Monday.



Double Eagle III raised the capital with commitments from multiple investors that were anchored by a contribution from funds managed by Apollo Global Management LLC. Double Eagle III was formed in August as the third partnership between Double Eagle Development LLC and Apollo, with a focus on investing in oil...

