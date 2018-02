Amazon, Others Accused Of Infringing Smartphone Patents

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- Amazon and other tech companies were sued in Illinois federal court on Monday by a company claiming to hold two patents for a handheld “multimedia device,” and alleging the tech giants were wrongfully profiting off of violating the patents with the sale of their popular smartphones and tablets.



New Mexico-based Mesa Digital LLC alleged in four separate suits that Amazon, Blackberry, Lenovo and Sony were in violation of its two patents for an “Electronic Wireless Hand Held Multimedia Device,” including the Amazon Fire, the Sony Xperia, the Lenovo...

