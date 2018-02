Mayer Brown Grows With 2 New Partners In Finance Groups

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP boosted its New York office with the addition of two new partners — a former Ropes & Gray LLP attorney specializing in private fund formation for its corporate and securities practice and the former global co-head of Allen & Overy LLP’s leveraged finance practice for its banking group.



Iliana Kirova joined Mayer Brown as a partner in its corporate and securities practice on Feb. 5 after nearly a decade at Ropes & Gray. Scott Zemser returned to Mayer Brown, where he began his...

To view the full article, register now.