Breitburn Shareholders To Reopen Ch. 11 Row After $1.8B Bid

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Breitburn Energy Partners LP will get the opportunity next week to potentially reopen the court record and further challenge the company’s pending Chapter 11 plan after arguing a recent unsolicited $1.8 billion bid for the oil and gas enterprise should alter asset valuations, a judge decided Monday.



A New York bankruptcy judge on Monday granted an official committee of Breitburn equity holders the chance to appear in court next week and present arguments in favor of adding more evidence to bolster their stance against...

