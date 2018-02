Late Start Necessitates Union Election Do-Over, NLRB Says

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday undid the results of an election in which workers at a New York lobster and seafood supplier voted in favor of unionization, saying a board agent’s seven-minute delay in opening the polls potentially disenfranchised enough voters to sway the results.



In an unpublished decision, NLRB members Lauren McFerran and Bill Emanuel vacated a February 2017 election in which workers at Bronx Lobster Place LLC narrowly voted 14-12 to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers....

