DOD Forming Cryptocurrency Guide For Background Checks

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Defense Security Service said Monday it is working with other U.S. Department of Defense offices to develop guidance on whether cryptocurrency ownership must be disclosed in applications for federal security clearances, following a number of inquiries from the industry.



The DSS has received several questions from the industry regarding whether cryptocurrencies like bitcoin should be reported by people with federal security clearances, or those applying for clearances, but there is no current DOD guidance available on the issue, the agency said.



“DSS is working with...

