Gym Works To Connect Union Vote, Gun Episode At DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (February 5, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- Gym chain Equinox faced an “upstream” swim according to one judge at the D.C. Circuit on Monday as the company contested a National Labor Relations Board decision upholding a vote to unionize at three San Francisco locations, with the panel repeatedly challenging the vote's purported connection with an incident involving a realistic-looking pellet gun.



Equinox Holdings Inc. has resisted negotiating with the union, saying the vote was tainted for several reasons, which included former employee Jared Quarles serving as a union observer during the vote just...

To view the full article, register now.