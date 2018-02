Aramark Can't Keep Wage, Rest Break Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing several Aramark subsidiaries of not properly paying workers and failing to give them proper rest periods was sent to California state court Monday, after a federal judge rejected the employers’ contention that state law claims were preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act.



U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar granted a request by proposed class members suing Aramark Uniform Services LLC and several affiliated entities to remand their suit accusing the company of various wage and hour violations under California state law...

To view the full article, register now.