Outcry Over Tip Reg Rollback Grows As Comments Close

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Opposition to the U.S. Department of Labor's push to rescind Obama-era tip pooling regulations gained momentum ahead of Monday night's deadline for public comment on the agency's proposal, spurred on by a report that the DOL covered up data showing the changes could have a hefty cost for workers.



Workers' advocacy groups, Democratic politicians and thousands of individual commenters have called on the DOL to rethink its plan to let business owners redistribute workers' tips in the wake of Bloomberg Law's report that the agency withheld...

