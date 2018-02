Henkel Can't Rinse Off Detergent Labeling Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday shut down attempts to end a proposed class action alleging Henkel Consumer Goods Inc. misleadingly labels its Purex “Natural Elements” laundry detergents, saying whether it does or not depends on if a fact-finder would consider water a natural element.



U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan shut down competing motions for summary judgment from Henkel and consumer Tony Luib, who claims he bought the laundry detergents because the “Natural Elements” label led him to believe that they didn’t contain synthetic ingredients....

