Producer, Writer Look To Exit TBS Sitcom Ripoff Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The executive producer and writer of a new TBS sitcom on Monday asked to be dismissed from a lawsuit accusing them of stealing the show's premise from a pair of Illinois writers, telling a federal judge they have no ties to Illinois and can't be sued there.



"The Guest Book" executive producer Alix Jaffe and writer Gregory Garcia said they can't be sued for copyright infringement over their show in Illinois federal court because the court cannot establish personal jurisdiction over them. They asked U.S. District...

